Freihofer and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels host conference foe Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (13-8, 5-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-4, 11-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liz Freihofer and Eastern Kentucky host Anovia Sheals and Austin Peay in ASUN action.

The Colonels are 11-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Althea Kara Angeles with 4.1.

The Governors are 5-6 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Eastern Kentucky makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Austin Peay averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freihofer is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Sheals is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Mya Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

