Fournier leads No. 9 Duke against Clemson after 26-point game

Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 15-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-9, 9-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 15-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-9, 9-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke faces Clemson after Toby Fournier scored 26 points in Duke’s 83-65 victory against the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Clemson scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 15-0 in conference play. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Fournier averaging 8.2.

Clemson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Duke gives up. Duke scores 17.9 more points per game (76.0) than Clemson allows to opponents (58.1).

The Tigers and Blue Devils square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taina Mair is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Fournier is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.