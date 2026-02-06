Foster leads IU Indianapolis against Wright State after 22-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (7-17, 3-10 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (7-17, 3-10 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Wright State after Nevaeh Foster scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 78-70 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders have gone 6-5 in home games. Wright State ranks ninth in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 5-8 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Wright State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis’ 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Raiders and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Foster is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

