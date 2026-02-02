Fordham hosts Hill and VCU

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-10, 3-6 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-10, 3-6 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Fordham after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 24 points in VCU’s 89-75 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Fordham Rams are 8-5 on their home court. Fordham averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The VCU Rams have gone 7-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Fordham’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Fordham Rams and VCU Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Fordham Rams. Jack Whitbourn is averaging 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hill averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the VCU Rams, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

