Ford leads Temple against UAB after 20-point game

UAB Blazers (16-10, 7-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-10, 7-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays UAB after Derrian Ford scored 20 points in Temple’s 65-62 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 9-4 in home games. Temple has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 7-6 in conference play. UAB has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Temple’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Blazers square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Griffiths averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Ford is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Chance Westry is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Blazers. Dayjaun Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

