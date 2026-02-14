Ford and Temple host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 5-7 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-9, 7-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 5-7 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-9, 7-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts North Texas after Derrian Ford scored 26 points in Temple’s 77-66 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 9-3 at home. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Griffiths averaging 4.2.

The Mean Green are 5-7 against AAC opponents. North Texas has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Temple makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). North Texas has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Mean Green square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffiths is averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 blocks for the Owls. Ford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Arnett is averaging 8.2 points and six rebounds for the Mean Green. Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

