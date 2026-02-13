Florida State visits Virginia Tech after Bedford’s 23-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (11-13, 4-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (11-13, 4-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Florida State after Jailen Bedford scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 76-66 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies are 12-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Seminoles are 4-7 in ACC play. Florida State has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Hokies and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hokies. Bedford is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chauncey Wiggins is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.4 points. Robert McCray is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

