Florida State takes on Notre Dame after Wiggins’ 23-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (10-12, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-12, 2-8 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (10-12, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-12, 2-8 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Notre Dame after Chauncey Wiggins scored 23 points in Florida State’s 88-80 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish are 8-4 in home games. Notre Dame averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seminoles have gone 3-6 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 6.4.

Notre Dame averages 73.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 79.6 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martin Somerville is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals. McCray is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

