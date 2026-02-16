Florida State hosts Boston College following Somerville’s 23-point game

Boston College Eagles (9-16, 2-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-13, 5-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (9-16, 2-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-13, 5-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Boston College after Martin Somerville scored 23 points in Florida State’s 92-69 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Seminoles are 9-5 on their home court. Florida State is second in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 2.9.

The Eagles are 2-10 in ACC play. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Aidan Shaw averaging 6.2.

Florida State averages 80.4 points, 11.1 more per game than the 69.3 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Florida State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is averaging 15 points for the Eagles. Boden Kapke is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

