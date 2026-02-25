Florida State faces No. 12 Duke on 3-game road skid

Florida State Seminoles (9-19, 4-12 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-7, 15-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida State Seminoles (9-19, 4-12 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-7, 15-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Seminoles play No. 12 Duke.

The Blue Devils are 11-1 on their home court. Duke has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 4-12 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Duke makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Florida State has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Seminoles face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 17.8 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Riley Nelson is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Sole Williams is averaging 15.5 points for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.