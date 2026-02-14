Florida International wins 77-64 over Louisiana Tech

MIAMI (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 20 points in Florida International’s 77-64 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Jackson also…

Jackson also had three steals for the Panthers (12-13, 5-9 Conference USA). Corey Stephenson shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Eric Dibami shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

AJ Bates finished with 14 points, four assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (14-11, 7-7). DJ Dudley added 13 points and four assists for Louisiana Tech. Kaden Cooper finished with 10 points and three steals.

The game was close going into the half, as Florida International held a two-point lead, 33-31. Ashton Williamson paced the Pnathers in scoring through the first half with eight points. A 9-0 run in the second half turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead for Florida International. FIU outscored Louisiana Tech by 11 points in the final half, as Jackson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

