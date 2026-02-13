Florida International visits Sam Houston for conference showdown

Florida International Panthers (14-9, 7-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-7, 8-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (14-9, 7-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-7, 8-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Sam Houston and Florida International meet on Saturday.

The Bearkats have gone 10-2 at home. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 4.7.

The Panthers are 7-5 in CUSA play. Florida International is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Corcoran is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 6.1 points. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Rhema Collins is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

