Florida hosts Jones and Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-13, 0-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-11, 2-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Florida after Taleyah Jones scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 87-82 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators have gone 11-4 in home games. Florida averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-9 in conference matchups. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Florida scores 73.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 39.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 17.3 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

