Florida Atlantic faces Rice after Moretti’s 25-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-10, 6-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-14, 4-7 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Rice after Niccolo Moretti scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 78-76 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Rice Owls are 6-6 in home games. Rice is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 6-5 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Rice averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rice allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rice Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

