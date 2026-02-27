Florida A&M visits Grambling following Ward’s 24-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-15, 9-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-16, 6-9 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-15, 9-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-16, 6-9 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Florida A&M after Derrius Ward scored 24 points in Grambling’s 76-71 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 7-4 on their home court. Grambling has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Grambling is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida A&M won 91-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Jaquan Sanders led Florida A&M with 24 points, and Jamil Muttilib led Grambling with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Munoz is averaging 13 points for the Tigers. Roderick Coffee III is averaging 13.4 points, five assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Tyler Shirley is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

