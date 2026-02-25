Florida A&M visits Barnes and Southern

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 8-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 8-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Florida A&M after AJ Barnes scored 22 points in Southern’s 87-73 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-2 at home. Southern leads the SWAC averaging 80.6 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Rattlers are 8-7 in conference games. Florida A&M is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 69.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.3 Southern allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida A&M won the last meeting 67-59 on Jan. 10. Tyler Shirley scored 17 points to help lead the Rattlers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fazl Oshodi is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.1 points. Michael Jacobs is averaging 13.9 points, seven assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Sanders is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

