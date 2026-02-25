Florida A&M takes on Southern, looks to break 4-game skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-11, 10-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-11, 10-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M aims to end its four-game slide with a win against Southern.

The Jaguars have gone 7-2 at home. Southern has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers are 6-9 in conference games. Florida A&M allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

Southern is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Southern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida A&M won 60-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Tahnyjia Purifoy led Florida A&M with 21 points, and Jocelyn Tate led Southern with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMya Porter is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Purifoy is averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers. Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

