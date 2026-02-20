Florida A&M Rattlers face the Alabama State Lady Hornets on 3-game skid

Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12, 10-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-18, 6-8 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12, 10-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-18, 6-8 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will try to break its three-game skid when the Rattlers take on Alabama State.

The Rattlers are 6-5 in home games. Florida A&M averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lady Hornets are 10-4 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 26.7% from 3-point range.

Florida A&M is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 37.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama State won 75-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Clearia Peterson led Alabama State with 19 points, and Tahnyjia Purifoy led Florida A&M with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Rattlers. Breazia Robinson is averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

C.Simpson is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Peterson is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

