Flores leads Rice against Memphis

Rice Owls (19-3, 9-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-13, 2-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Memphis after Victoria Flores scored 33 points in Rice’s 65-55 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Tigers are 5-4 in home games. Memphis allows 69.1 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Owls are 9-0 in conference play. Rice scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Memphis is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.8% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 69.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 69.1 Memphis allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamya Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Flores is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 71.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.