Fitzpatrick’s 32 lead New Haven over Fairleigh Dickinson 84-77

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick’s 32 points led New Haven over Fairleigh Dickinson 84-77 on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick added five rebounds and three steals for the Chargers (13-15, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Kheni Briggs scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Pasha shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Joey Niesman led the way for the Knights (11-18, 8-8) with 24 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 14 points from Cyril Martynov. Eric Parnell finished with 10 points.

