Fitzpatrick scores 29 in New Haven’s 64-51 win over Stonehill

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 29 points as New Haven beat Stonehill 64-51 on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick had eight rebounds and four steals for the Chargers (12-15, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Najimi George scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, and added eight rebounds and two blocks. Teshaun Steele had eight rebounds, and Andre Pasha blocked three shots.

Chas Stinson led the Skyhawks (9-19, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Rex Sunderland added eight points for Stonehill. Ethan Meuser finished with eight points.

The Chargers led just 32-30 at the break, and led by seven with 2:46 to go, before closing the game on a 6-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

