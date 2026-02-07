Fish scores 17 off the bench, Ball State takes down UL Monroe 73-68

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kayden Fish’s 17 points off the bench led Ball State to a 73-68 victory over UL…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kayden Fish’s 17 points off the bench led Ball State to a 73-68 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Fish added six rebounds for the Cardinals (8-15, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Davion Hill added 14 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line to go with three steals. Elmore James went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Krystian Lewis led the Warhawks (4-21, 1-11 Sun Belt Conference) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Lavell Brodnex added 17 points and 13 rebounds for UL Monroe. MJ Russell had 12 points.

Ball State went into halftime ahead of UL Monroe 36-27. Armoni Zeigler scored nine points in the half. Ball State was outscored by four points in the second half but held on for the victory. Fish led the way with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

