FGCU visits North Florida following Staton’s 25-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-12, 7-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-15, 3-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays North Florida after Anasia Staton scored 25 points in FGCU’s 81-70 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-6 in home games. North Florida allows 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

North Florida is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Stinson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Alonya Waldon is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Staton is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Sinai Douglas is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

