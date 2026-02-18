Live Radio
FGCU defeats Jacksonville 86-84

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 10:29 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Malone scored 24 points as FGCU beat Jacksonville 86-84 on Wednesday.

Malone shot 7 of 9 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (13-15, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rahmir Barno scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Jordan Ellerbee had 13 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Hayden Wood led the way for the Dolphins (10-18, 5-10) with 23 points and four assists. Jacksonville also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Jason Thirdkill Jr. Donovan Rivers finished with 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

