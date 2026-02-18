FGCU defeats Jacksonville 86-84

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Malone scored 24 points as FGCU beat Jacksonville 86-84 on Wednesday. Malone shot 7…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Malone scored 24 points as FGCU beat Jacksonville 86-84 on Wednesday.

Malone shot 7 of 9 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (13-15, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rahmir Barno scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Jordan Ellerbee had 13 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Hayden Wood led the way for the Dolphins (10-18, 5-10) with 23 points and four assists. Jacksonville also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Jason Thirdkill Jr. Donovan Rivers finished with 16 points.

