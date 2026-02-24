Fens and South Dakota host Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (14-15, 6-8 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (14-15, 6-8 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Omaha after Cameron Fens scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 67-62 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes have gone 10-5 in home games. South Dakota has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 8-6 in Summit League play. Omaha is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

South Dakota’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Dakota gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota won 68-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jordan Crawford led South Dakota with 27 points, and Paul Djobet led Omaha with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fens is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Crawford is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grant Stubblefield is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Djobet is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

