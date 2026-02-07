Feddersen scores 18 off the bench, North Dakota State takes down Omaha 92-84

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Noah Feddersen’s 18 points off of the bench helped North Dakota State to a 92-84 victory…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Noah Feddersen’s 18 points off of the bench helped North Dakota State to a 92-84 victory over Omaha on Saturday.

Feddersen added six rebounds for the Bison (20-6, 10-1 Summit League). Andy Stefonowicz and Markhi Strickland both added 14 points.

The Mavericks (12-14, 5-6) were led by Paul Djobet, who recorded 38 points and six rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover added 16 points for Omaha. Tony Osburn also had 14 points and six rebounds.

North Dakota State took the lead with 12:28 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Treyson Anderson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-33 at the break. North Dakota State was outscored by Omaha in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Damari Wheeler-Thomas led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

