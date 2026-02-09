Fauntleroy and the East Carolina Pirates visit conference foe Tulane

East Carolina Pirates (17-7, 9-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-14, 3-7 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (17-7, 9-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-14, 3-7 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Fauntleroy and East Carolina take on Kanija Daniel and Tulane in AAC play.

The Green Wave have gone 5-8 at home. Tulane has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates are 9-2 in conference matchups. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anzhane Hutton averaging 2.3.

Tulane’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Pirates face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fauntleroy is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.