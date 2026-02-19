Fairleigh Dickinson secures 60-59 win over Chicago State

CHICAGO (AP) — Arthur Cox scored 20 points off the bench as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 60-59 on Thursday.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Arthur Cox scored 20 points off the bench as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 60-59 on Thursday.

Cox shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (11-17, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Joey Niesman scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line, and added nine rebounds and seven assists.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 17 points and five assists for the Cougars (6-22, 4-11). Stephen Byard added 15 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

