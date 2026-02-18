Fairleigh Dickinson puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (8-18, 7-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-4, 13-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (8-18, 7-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-4, 13-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Chicago State aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 11-1 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Rebecca Osei-Owusu paces the Knights with 6.5 rebounds.

The Cougars are 7-6 in conference matchups. Chicago State allows 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 8.8 more points per game (60.6) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows (51.8).

The Knights and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Mount is averaging 5.5 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 68.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

