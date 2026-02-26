Fairfield hosts Siena after Doty’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (19-10, 12-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 10-8 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (19-10, 12-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 10-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Fairfield after Gavin Doty scored 21 points in Siena’s 72-63 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Stags are 11-3 in home games. Fairfield has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Saints are 12-6 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.3.

Fairfield’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 71.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 72.9 Fairfield allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Siena won the last meeting 85-77 on Jan. 19. Doty scored 24 points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Doty is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

