Fairfield hosts Blackwell and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (16-7, 10-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-10, 7-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Fairfield after Rhyjon Blackwell scored 23 points in Marist’s 81-52 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 9-3 in home games. Fairfield ranks fifth in the MAAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 6.1.

The Red Foxes are 10-4 in conference play. Marist averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Justin Menard with 3.7.

Fairfield averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 71.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 73.0 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 17.4 points. Benjamin is averaging 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Blackwell is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

