Fairfield faces conference foe Marist

Marist Red Foxes (9-14, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-4, 12-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaety L’Amoreaux and Fairfield host Justine Henry and Marist in MAAC action Thursday.

The Stags are 8-1 on their home court. Fairfield is 16-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.7.

Fairfield averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 59.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 59.5 Fairfield gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: L’Amoreaux is averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Henry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

