Evansville hosts Illinois State following Moeller’s 26-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (16-8, 8-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-19, 1-12 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (16-8, 8-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-19, 1-12 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Illinois State after Leif Moeller scored 26 points in Evansville’s 70-63 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Purple Aces are 3-8 in home games. Evansville gives up 74.3 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Redbirds have gone 8-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is eighth in the MVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Johnny Kinziger averaging 2.9.

Evansville is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 76.7 points per game, 2.4 more than the 74.3 Evansville allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Casey is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Moeller is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Ty’Reek Coleman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.