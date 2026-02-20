Evans and the Oregon Ducks take on conference foe USC

Oregon Ducks (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kwame Evans Jr. and Oregon visit Ezra Ausar and USC on Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 9-4 in home games. USC is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Jacob Cofie paces the Trojans with 7.1 boards.

The Ducks have gone 2-13 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

USC averages 80.7 points, 6.4 more per game than the 74.3 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than USC gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. USC won the last meeting 82-77 on Dec. 3. Chad Baker-Mazara scored 25 points points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Trojans. Ausar is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

TK Simpkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Evans is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Ducks: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

