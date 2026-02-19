Etchison scores 29 points as Idaho State wins 73-69 over Montana

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Gus Etchison’s 29 points helped Idaho State defeat Montana 73-69 on Thursday. Etchison also contributed five…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Gus Etchison’s 29 points helped Idaho State defeat Montana 73-69 on Thursday.

Etchison also contributed five rebounds for the Bengals (11-17, 4-11 Big Sky Conference). Lachlan Brewer scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Louis Bond had eight points and shot 1 for 5 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Bengals stopped a nine-game skid with the win.

Money Williams finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies (14-13, 8-6). Montana also got 10 points from Brooklyn Hicks. Tyler Thompson also had 10 points.

The Bengals were held to three points over the final 4:42, but had built up a seven-point lead before that scoring drught began.

