Epps leads UC Davis against Long Beach State after 23-point game

UC Davis Aggies (18-7, 11-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (3-20, 2-11 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (18-7, 11-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (3-20, 2-11 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Long Beach State after Nyla Epps scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 88-80 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach have gone 3-9 in home games. Long Beach State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Aggies are 11-3 against conference opponents. UC Davis has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 69.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 72.8 Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Beach. Khylee-Jade Pepe is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Sussex averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Megan Norris is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.