Enis’ 27 lead South Florida over Florida Atlantic 83-81 in OT

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis led South Florida with 27 points and CJ Brown hit the winning free throws with eight seconds remaining in the overtime as the Bulls knocked off Florida Atlantic 83-81 on Sunday, the Owls’ sixth consecutive loss.

FAU’s Devin Williams hit a 3-pointer that made it 81-all with 33 seconds left, but Brown’s free throws capped the scoring. Kanaan Carlyle missed a potential winning 3-point shot from beyond NBA range.

Enis shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (18-8, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Brown finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Joseph Pinion had 16 points and went 6 of 15 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Devin Vanterpool finished with 26 points for the Owls (14-12, 6-7). Florida Atlantic also got 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and five blocks from Williams. Carlyle also scored 15 points.

Vanterpool made a layup with nine seconds left in regulation that made it 72-all and forced OT.

Josh Omojafo scored the final seven points for South Florida to finish off the two-point victory.

