Enander leads Morehead State against Eastern Illinois after 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (16-11, 11-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-23, 3-13 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (16-11, 11-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-23, 3-13 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Eastern Illinois after Josefine Enander scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 79-53 win over the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Panthers are 2-8 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 11-5 in conference matchups. Morehead State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Panthers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charita Lewis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Sydney-James Desroches is shooting 32.7% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Violet McNece is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points. Katie Dike is averaging 15 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.