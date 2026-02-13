Ellison and East Texas A&M host McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (21-4, 15-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-10, 8-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (21-4, 15-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-10, 8-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M faces McNeese after Tiani Ellison scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 66-57 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. East Texas A&M is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowgirls have gone 15-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Texas A&M scores 66.5 points, 15.2 more per game than the 51.3 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 68.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 65.6 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Ellison is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Dakota Howard is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 71.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.