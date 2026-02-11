Elliott, Incarnate Word Cardinals take on the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (2-21, 2-13 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-12, 8-7 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (2-21, 2-13 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-12, 8-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays New Orleans in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 at home. Incarnate Word has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Privateers have gone 2-13 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 2-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

Incarnate Word scores 64.5 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 81.6 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The Cardinals and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Gwendlyn McGrew is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shanihya Brown is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

