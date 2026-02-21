Ellerbee scores 23, Florida Gulf Coast defeats Central Arkansas 75-71 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 23 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 75-71 overtime victory over Central Arkansas…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 23 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 75-71 overtime victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Ellerbee also had five rebounds for the Eagles (14-15, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rahmir Barno scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 from the field to go with five assists. Isaiah Malone had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (18-11, 13-3) with 24 points and six rebounds. Ty Robinson added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. The Bears broke an 11-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

