Ellerbee scores 22 in Florida Gulf Coast’s 90-81 victory against North Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 22 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 90-81 victory against North Florida on Wednesday.

Ellerbee shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 of 5 from the line for the Eagles (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Malone scored 20 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 of 9 from the line. J.R. Konieczny shot 8 of 18 from the field for 19 points.

Kent Jackson led the way for the Ospreys (6-20, 4-9) with 24 points. Dalton Gayman added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for North Florida. Kamrin Oriol finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

