Eley scores 21, Hampton takes down Northeastern 76-65

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Michael Eley scored 21 points as Hampton beat Northeastern 76-65 on Saturday.

Eley had six rebounds for the Pirates (13-17, 7-10 Coastal Athletic Association). Daniel Johnson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Etienne Strothers had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

William Kermoury finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (6-22, 2-15). Northeastern also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Youri Fritz. Mike Loughnane finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Huskies’ 11th straight.

Eley scored 12 points in the first half and Hampton went into the break trailing 38-33. Hampton used a 13-1 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 53-45 with 11:00 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Strothers scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

