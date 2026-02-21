Elam leads Milwaukee against Oakland after 22-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (11-18, 7-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-14, 10-7 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (11-18, 7-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-14, 10-7 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Oakland after Stevie Elam scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 91-86 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-4 at home. Oakland has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 7-11 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is 4-3 in one-possession games.

Oakland is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 76.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 81.8 Oakland allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon League play. Oakland won the last matchup 73-60 on Jan. 16. Michael Houge scored 19 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Garrett is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Brody Robinson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Elam averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Amar Augillard is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.