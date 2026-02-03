Elam leads Milwaukee against Detroit Mercy after 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (9-12, 6-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (9-12, 6-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Detroit Mercy after Stevie Elam scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 90-88 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Milwaukee is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Titans are 6-6 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Milwaukee averages 77.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 80.0 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Franklin is averaging 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.