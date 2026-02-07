Edwards scores 25 as Providence knocks off DePaul 90-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards led Providence past DePaul on Saturday with 25 points off of the bench in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards led Providence past DePaul on Saturday with 25 points off of the bench in a 90-72 victory.

Edwards shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Friars (11-13, 4-9 Big East Conference). Jaylin Sellers, coming off a career-high 36 points, scored 21 points and added four steals. Ryan Mela had 16 points and finished 7 of 11 from the field, along with eight rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse had 10 points and 13 rebounds, marking seven-straight games with double-digit rebounds. He now has three double-doubles on the year, all within the last three weeks.

Brandon Maclin finished with 17 points and two steals for the Blue Demons (12-12, 4-9) off the bench. DePaul also got 11 points from Kaleb Banks. N.J. Benson also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Providence took the lead with 16:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sellers led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 43-26 at the break. Providence extended its lead to 62-40 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Edwards scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

