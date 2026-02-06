Edokpaigbe and San Francisco host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-11, 4-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-9, 7-5 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-11, 4-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-9, 7-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 76-67 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Dons have gone 8-5 in home games. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 15.0 assists per game led by Aina Cargol averaging 4.5.

The Gaels are 4-7 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

San Francisco averages 68.7 points, 10.0 more per game than the 58.7 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game San Francisco gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noelia Mourino is averaging 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Edie Clarke is averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Gaels. Abigail Shoff is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.