Eaton has 22 in Saint Peter’s 70-65 victory against Siena

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton had 22 points in Saint Peter’s 70-65 win against Siena on Saturday.

Eaton shot 8 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (14-8, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland scored 11 points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 10 from the line and added six rebounds. Zaakir Williamson finished with 10 points.

Gavin Doty finished with 19 points and three steals for the Saints (17-8, 10-4). Francis Folefac added 16 points, seven assists and three steals for Siena. Antonio Chandler also recorded 12 points and two blocks. The Saints ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

