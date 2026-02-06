Eastern Washington visits Montana State for conference matchup

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-17, 4-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-10, 8-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-17, 4-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-10, 8-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jed Miller and Montana State host Isaiah Moses and Eastern Washington in Big Sky play.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Montana State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-6 in conference play. Eastern Washington is ninth in the Big Sky with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alton Hamilton IV averaging 3.4.

Montana State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Montana State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Christian King is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Moses is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists. Kiree Huie is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

