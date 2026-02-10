Eastern Michigan faces Kent State on 5-game road slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-7, 8-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-7, 8-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan will look to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Eagles visit Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are 11-2 in home games. Kent State is the MAC leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 11.8.

The Eagles are 3-8 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Kent State averages 86.0 points, 13.6 more per game than the 72.4 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 70.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 80.0 Kent State allows to opponents.

The Golden Flashes and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cian Medley is averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Golden Flashes. Gillespie is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.5 points. Addison Patterson is shooting 55.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

